trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Memphis topples No. 1 Houston; Hardaway back to NCAA tourney

by STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press - 03/12/23 5:55 PM ET
by STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press - 03/12/23 5:55 PM ET

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 31 points, including 14 in a big run before halftime, and Memphis held on to beat short-handed No. 1 Houston 75-65 in the American Athletic Conference tournament championship game Sunday.

DeAndre Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds for coach Penny Hardaway and the Tigers (26-8), who got the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. They are going to March Madness for the second year in a row.

Houston (31-3) played without AAC player of the year Marcus Sasser, who strained his groin in the first half of Saturday’s semifinal game. The senior guard’s status will remain a question mark for the Cougars, who entered their final AAC game already a sure bet for their first No. 1 NCAA seed since 1983 during the Phi Slama Jama era.

The Cougars, who are moving to the Big 12 next season, beat Memphis 71-53 in last year’s AAC tournament championship game, and won both regular-season matchups this season.

J’Wan Roberts had 12 points and 20 rebounds for Houston. Jamal Shead had 15 points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Jarace Walker had 13 points before fouling out.

The Cougars trailed by 18 at halftime, but got within 55-50 with 11:03 left after Shead scored eight points in a row for them in a two-minute span. His 3-pointer capped a 12-1 run, and he made another long-range shot before two free throws, but that was the closest Houston would get.

Memphis had taken control with a 16-2 run in the first half. Davis had all but two of those points and made two 3-pointers only 9 seconds apart.

That big spurt started on a fast-break layup by Davis with just under eight minutes left. Davis made a 3, and then Alex Lomax made a backcourt steal and passed to Davis at the top of the key for another 3. By time Davis made another fast-break layup with 3:36 left, the Tigers had doubled up Houston, 40-20.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: Hardaway played in the 1992 and 1993 NCAA Tournaments in his only two seasons as a player for the Tigers, and now has taken them to as many as a coach. He has 110 wins in his five seasons as Memphis’ coach. … Memphis will make its 28th NCAA Tournament appearance.

Houston: Sasser dressed and went through some pregame warmups, but watched the entire game from the bench. … The Cougars led only at 3-2 on a 3-pointer by Terrance Arecenaux before Williams responded with a 3 for Memphis. … It was the first loss for Houston in 12 games at Dickies Arena. The Cougars had won the two AAC tournament titles there, and regular-season games each of the last three years.

___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  2. McCarthy and Jeffries forge relationship amid partisan fire
  3. Feinstein, Fetterman absences leave Democrats with fragile majority
  4. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  5. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  6. ‘National Customer Rage Survey’ points to troubling trend among US ...
  7. Jimmy Kimmel jabs Tucker Carlson at Oscars over Jan. 6 tapes
  8. Spring break: What to know about Mexico’s ‘do not travel’ warnings
  9. GOP senator says lawmakers should ‘talk’ about changing retirement age
  10. Republicans brace for Tim Scott’s entrance into 2024 race
  11. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  12. Biden says ‘our banking system is safe’ amid Silicon Valley Bank fallout
  13. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  14. Kennedy: Biden decided to ‘demagogue the issue’ of Social Security, Medicare
  15. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  16. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  17. Mace says raising retirement age should be ‘on the table’
  18. Congress wants to label Wagner group as a terrorist organization. Why is Biden ...
Load more

Video

See all Video