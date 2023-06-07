trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Mets’ Alonso hit by pitch on left wrist by 96 mph fastball, leaves game vs. Braves, X-rays negative

by AP - 06/07/23 8:43 PM ET
by AP - 06/07/23 8:43 PM ET
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Atlanta. Alonzo left the game and went into the clubhouse for treatment. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Atlanta. Alonzo left the game and went into the clubhouse for treatment. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Wednesday night’s game against the Braves in the first inning after getting hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Atlanta’s Charlie Morton.

New York announced that X-rays were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day with a contusion.

Alonso, who leads the major leagues with 22 homers, dropped to the ground after being hit by the 96 mph fastball. He got up and walked about halfway to first base before manager Buck Showalter and a trainer came out to tend to him. After a short meeting, Alonso walked off the field.

He was replaced by Tommy Pham as a pinch-runner. Pham played left field in the bottom of the first and Mark Canha took Alonso’s spot at first base.

Alonso, who is batting .231 with 49 RBIs, was booed in pregame introductions and before his at-bat after shouting at Braves starter Bryce Elder, “Throw it again, throw it again, please! Throw it again,” a night earlier following his long homer in a 6-4 loss to the Braves.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  2. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  3. ‘Venue matters’: Trump charges could come from Florida federal grand jury
  4. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
  5. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  6. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  7. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Gavin Newsom to sit with Fox News’s Hannity for interview
  10. Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to restrict access to guns
  11. Roberts, Kavanaugh side with liberal justices in Alabama voting rights victory 
  12. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  13. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  14. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
  15. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  16. Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in victory for voting ...
  17. Venue change in Trump docs case
  18. Biden slams GOP demands for FBI document as ‘bunch of malarkey’
Load more

Video

See all Video