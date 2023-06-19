trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Mexico soccer coach Diego Cocca fired after 3-0 loss to US and is replaced by Jaime Lozano

by AP - 06/19/23 4:59 PM ET
by AP - 06/19/23 4:59 PM ET
Mexico manager Diego Cocca reacts during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Cameroon, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Mexico manager Diego Cocca reacts during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Cameroon, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Diego Cocca was fired as coach of Mexico’s national team on Monday, four days after a 3-0 loss to the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.

The federation said Jaime Lozano will take over the national team. Lozano coached under-23 team to a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Cocca was hired in February and led El Tri to three wins, a loss and three draws. El Tri had not lost to the U.S. by three goals in 23 years.

“You can lose to the United States, because that’s soccer,” Mexican Football Federation President Juan Carlos Rodríguez. “What is unacceptable is the way that victory was ruled out from the start due to logistical decisions that split the group.”

Several Mexican players had complained about the long rides to practice sessions preceding the match in Las Vegas.

Cocca took over from Gerardo Martino after Mexico was eliminated from the World Cup in the first round last fall, ending a streak of seven straight appearances — and exits — in the round of 16.

Mexico rebounded to defeat Panama 1-0 on Sunday’s third-place match, which drew a crowd of 35,000 to a roughly half-full Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

El Tri opens the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, against Honduras on Sunday in Houston, then play Haiti four days later at Glendale, Arizona, before closing the group stage against invited guest Qatar on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  2. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  3. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  4. Trump lead over GOP field slips after federal indictment: poll
  5. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  6. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  7. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  8. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  9. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  10. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  11. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  12. Pentagon slams Tuberville for setting ‘dangerous precedent’ by holding up ...
  13. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  14. Howard Stern says Trump ‘psychologically’ attached to classified ...
  15. Hunter Biden bombshell shakes up 2024 race
  16. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  17. Hunter Biden attorney pushes back on GOP howls
  18. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
Load more

Video

See all Video