trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens

by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 03/12/23 8:35 AM ET
by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 03/12/23 8:35 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — The BBC’s sports coverage faced a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government’s asylum policy.

Pressure was mounting on the BBC to resolve the crisis, with growing calls for its bosses to step down over allegations of political bias and suppressing free speech.

The BBC suspended Lineker, one of English soccer’s most lauded players and the corporation’s highest-paid presenter, on Friday after he tweeted a criticism of the U.K. government’s new migration policy and compared the its language about migrants to that used in Nazi Germany.

That triggered a huge backlash, and many of the BBC’s sports presenters and reporters walked out of their jobs Saturday in support of Lineker.

As a result, several daytime soccer shows were pulled at the last minute and “Match of the Day,” a popular late-night program showing highlights of Premier League games that day and regarded as something of a British institution since the 1960s, aired with no commentary and only featured shortened footage. Usually lasting around an hour and a half, Saturday’s “Match of the Day” only aired for 20 minutes.

No presenters are expected to accompany Sunday’s coverage of the Women’s Super League and “Match of the Day 2.”

Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, apologized for the disruption.

“It’s been a difficult day and I’m sorry that audiences have been affected and they haven’t got the programming,” Davie said on Saturday. “We are working very hard to resolve the situation and make sure that we get output back on air.”

Lineker, 62, is one of Britain’s most influential media figures and the BBC’s highest earner, with an income of 1.35 million pounds ($1.6 million) last year.

One of England’s greatest strikers with 48 goals in 80 international appearances, he was a household name in Britain even before he became chief “Match of the Day” presenter in 1999.

The controversy began with a tweet on Tuesday from Lineker’s account describing the government’s plan to detain and deport migrants arriving by boat as “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

The Conservative government called Lineker’s Nazi comparison offensive and unacceptable, and some lawmakers said he should be fired.

It was the latest controversy over the role of the 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by a license fee paid by all households with a television.

The broadcaster’s neutrality came under recent scrutiny over revelations that its chairman, Richard Sharp — a Conservative Party donor — helped arrange a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  3. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  4. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  5. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  6. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  7. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  8. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  9. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  10. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  11. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  12. Hutchinson calls Manhattan probe ‘a distraction,’ says Trump should end ...
  13. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  14. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  15. Walgreens gets dragged into abortion war
  16. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  17. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  18. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Load more

Video

See all Video