trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Nadal aiming to make comeback from injury at Monte Carlo

by AP - 03/15/23 7:55 AM ET
by AP - 03/15/23 7:55 AM ET

MONACO (AP) — Rafael Nadal is aiming to make his comeback from a hip injury at the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters next month, organizers said Wednesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open, and pulled out of hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.

The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8 and tournament director David Massey is optimistic Nadal will play.

“Rafa was the first (player) to be registered,” Massey said in statement. “He really wants to play at the Monte Carlo Masters and is giving himself every chance to take part in the tournament he’s so fond of.”

Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005 to 2012.

The 36-year-old Spaniard uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11.

Nadal has won 14 of his major titles on clay at Roland Garros, including last year while dealing with chronic pain in his left foot.

In January, Nadal hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States at the Australian Open.

An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. Republicans help save Garcetti confirmation for India ambassador
  4. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  5. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  6. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  7. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  8. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  9. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  12. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  13. Banking wrap-up: What you need to know about the sector's turmoil
  14. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  15. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  16. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  17. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  18. Schumer slams DeSantis for saying Ukraine war not in ‘vital’ national ...
Load more

Video

See all Video