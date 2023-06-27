trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

New Mexico State basketball players settle lawsuit stemming from hazing episodes

by EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press - 06/27/23 7:07 PM ET
by EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press - 06/27/23 7:07 PM ET
FILE -Former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Shak Odunewu speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Odunewu and former Aggie player Deuce Benjamin, who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, spoke today about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. Shak Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin, the former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
FILE -Former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Shak Odunewu speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Odunewu and former Aggie player Deuce Benjamin, who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, spoke today about the deep impact their time at the Las Cruces school had on them. Shak Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin, the former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

The former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday.

Aggie players Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu filed the lawsuit in April, alleging three players on the team assaulted them, while coaches who knew of the assaults did nothing about it.

Attorney Joleen Youngers said all defendants — the players, coaches and the New Mexico State board of regents — were part of the settlement, and that she could not release the terms. A school spokesman said terms would be released on the state’s open-records website “soon.”

“The important thing was getting a settlement that reasonably compensates them and allows them to put this matter behind them, and helps them to move on,” Youngers said. “Because a lawsuit like this can end up being a second victimization, where they have to go through months, if not years, of dealing with all the issues.”

Separately, the state attorney general has been looking into potential criminal charges in the case.

The lawsuit came two months after the Aggies abruptly canceled the rest of their 2022-23 basketball season when Deuce Benjamin, a freshman guard, brought his allegations to campus police. The school characterized them as hazing allegations.

In an interview with The Associated Press shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Benjamin said he had lost his respect for people in the aftermath of what had happened.

“Pretty much just a lot of anger,” Benjamin said. “I can’t put my trust in people, and I’ve just come to despise people, really.”

The AP normally does not name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin and Odunewu had both agreed to let their names be used in both the lawsuit and subsequent media interviews, including the one with AP. Benjamin’s father, former Aggies star William Benjamin, joined his son and Odunewu as plaintiffs.

“It took so much courage for them to stand up and voice their name, to say this happened and it was wrong, and to demand accountability, and they did it,” Youngers said.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  2. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  3. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  4. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  5. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  6. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  7. McCarthy races to repair relationship with Trump
  8. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  9. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  10. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  11. Judge signals he’ll let Trump hush money case stay in state court
  12. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  13. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  14. Eastman says Supreme Court decision makes argument ‘murkier’ in 2024
  15. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  16. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  17. Trump launches FairTax attacks while supporters in House push for bill
  18. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
Load more

Video

See all Video