trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

New York Mets to play Philadelphia Phillies in London in 2024

by KEN MAGUIRE, Associated Press - 06/23/23 8:01 AM ET
by KEN MAGUIRE, Associated Press - 06/23/23 8:01 AM ET
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies will play a two-game series in London next season as MLB takes another rivalry abroad.

League commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed the June 8-9 games at London Stadium on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

“We think our game is at its best when we have traditional rivals playing and we want to show the fans here in London the very best form of baseball,” Manfred said.

The first MLB series in the British capital — and in Europe — featured the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in 2019.

“We want to show our best when we come someplace special like London. We do regard London to be special — of strategic importance to us,” Manfred said.

The Mets-Phillies series had been widely reported earlier, though league officials held off on an announcement until the eve of the Cardinals-Cubs series.

Manfred spoke at a news conference Friday before Cardinals and Cubs players worked out on the artificial turf at the home of Premier League soccer club West Ham.

The Yankees are lobbying to play in Paris in 2025. The league hasn’t confirmed the French capital yet, but the players’ association signed off on MLB holding a game in Paris in 2025 as part of last year’s collective bargaining agreement.

“We are in the process of working on Paris in 2025,” Manfred said in response to a question from a French journalist. “We’re not at the point where we’re going to make a commitment or make a formal announcement but it is in the planning stages and was part of the general program that was laid out in the basic agreement.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  2. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  3. Special counsel Jack Smith offers fake electors immunity in Jan. 6 probe: report
  4. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  5. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  6. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  7. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  8. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  9. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  10. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  11. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  12. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  13. Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges in Hunter Biden probe, allege ...
  14. Feds recommend 16-20 years in prison for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
  15. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  16. Scorching heat to push Texas electric demand to record levels next week
  17. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  18. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video