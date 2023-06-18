trending:

Pete Alonso, the NL home run leader, makes speedy return to Mets after wrist injury

by JERRY BEACH, Associated Press - 06/18/23 6:21 PM ET
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, right, celebrates his solo home run with Pete Alonso, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
NEW YORK (AP) — National League home run leader Pete Alonso returned to the New York Mets’ lineup on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list with a left wrist bone bruise and sprain.

Alonso went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the 8-7 loss.

He was expected to miss three to four weeks after he was hit by a 97 mph fastball thrown by the Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton in the first inning on June 7. But Alonso, whose 22 homers are one fewer than major league leader Shohei Ohtani, said he thought last week he’d beat the timeline by a considerable margin.

“Happy that it responded well to treatment,” Alonso said Sunday before the game. “I feel excellent and I’m at 100% everything. If I’m at 100%, why wait?”

The stint on the IL was the second in Alonso’s five seasons in the majors. He was sidelined with a sprained right wrist from May 21-31, 2021. The 28-year-old Alonso has missed just 28 games since reaching the majors in 2019.

“I kind of wanted to keep hitting those benchmarks as quickly as I could so I could get back as quick as I could,” Alonso said. “I take pride in being out there and playing as many games as possible. I love the game and I love playing and I love playing with the guys here in the locker room.”

Alonso started at first base and batted fourth on Sunday for the Mets, who went 3-5 in the eight full games Alonso missed.

Francisco Lindor, who pinch-hit in Saturday’s 5-3 loss hours after his wife gave birth to the couple’s second child, also returned to the lineup for the Mets. He homered in the first inning.

New York is 33-38 and 5 /12 games back of the San Francisco Giants in the race for the final wild card.

“I think it’s a culture — these guys take a lot of pride in posting up and being there for their teammates,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said.

To make room for Alonso, the Mets optioned rookie Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse. Vientos hit .178 with one homer and five RBIs in 16 games over the last month.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

