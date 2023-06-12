trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl announces plans to transfer after winning national title

by CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press - 06/12/23 5:06 PM ET
by CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press - 06/12/23 5:06 PM ET
Oklahoma's Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Oklahoma’s Jordyn Bahl pitches against Florida State during the first inning of the first game of the NCAA Women’s College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Just days after leading Oklahoma’s softball team to its third straight national title, pitcher Jordy Bahl announced Monday on social media that she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.

Bahl is from Papillion, a suburb of Omaha. She said in the post that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in a state she feels is overlooked at all levels of softball.

“For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgement of my foundation have grown,” she wrote. “Being away from these things has been very tough.”

Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American this season and a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. In 2022, she was NFCA Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.

She pitched 24 2/3 scoreless innings at this year’s Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 at the World Series in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive championship series victory in Game 2 against Florida State.

Bahl did not say which school she will play for, but there are three Division I programs in the state: Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha. Nebraska and Omaha reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in regional play this season. Creighton went 22-31.

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said in a statement that the two had a cordial conversation about Bahl’s decision.

“We’re understanding of her situation and certainly want her to be the happiest she can be,” Gasso said. “We are supportive of her and she will always be part of the OU Softball family.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  3. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
  4. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  5. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  6. Press: Doom for Don: Trump is political toast after indictment
  7. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  8. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  9. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  10. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  11. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  12. Five things to watch when Trump is arraigned
  13. Newsom says he’d agree to a debate against DeSantis moderated by Hannity 
  14. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
  15. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  16. Christie knocks Republicans defending Trump: ‘How about blame him? He did ...
  17. Inflation falls to lowest rate since March 2021
  18. Senate panel wants details on PGA Tour’s ‘drastic reversal’ on LIV Golf
Load more

Video

See all Video