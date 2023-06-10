trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Pan leads Canadian Open, with McIlroy 2 shots back on crowded leaderboard

by AP - 06/10/23 7:48 PM ET
by AP - 06/10/23 7:48 PM ET

TORONTO (AP) — Days after being blindsided by the PGA Tour’s partnership with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund, Rory McIlroy put himself in position for a run at a third straight Canadian Open title.

McIlroy, the strongest voice against Saudi-funded LIV Golf who said Wednesday he feels like a “sacrificial lamb,” shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday at tree-lined Oakdale, leaving him two strokes behind leader C.T. Pan.

The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland won in 2019 in at Hamilton, then — after the event was canceled for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic — won last year in Toronto at St. George’s amid a flurry of LIV Golf controversy. He was asked if it meant a bit more again — with the news Tuesday.

“Look, I would love to win the Canadian Open for the third time. I’ve never won a tournament three times in a row,” McIlroy said. “I felt like last year the win wasn’t just for me it was for a few other things. But this one, this year, if I were able to get over the line, will be solely for me.”

Pan, from Taiwan, birdied the final two holes for a 66 to get to 14-under 202. The 31-year-old former University of Washington player won the 2019 RBC Heritage for his lone PGA Tour title.

“It’s always cool to see my name on the top of the leaderboard,” Pan said. “Not just leaderboards, just to be in contention. That’s all I want to do before the tournament started. Finished birdie-birdie. That put me in a good spot. But I still got a lot of work to do.”

Ranked third, McIlroy is chasing his 32nd worldwide victory a week before the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

“For whatever reason I seem to play better when there’s a little bit of noise going in the world of golf,” McIlroy said. “It’s really nice to get inside the ropes and just concentrate on my job at the end of the day, which is trying to get the ball around the golf course.”

McIlroy birdied Nos. 11, 12 and 13, then parred the last five.

“The putter went a little cold on me over those last five holes,” McIlroy said. “But overall, it’s great to put myself in with a shot tomorrow. There’s a lot of people up there around the lead, so it’s going to be a fun day.”

Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (64) and Justin Rose (66) — McIlroy’s European Ryder Cup teammates — also were two strokes back at 12 under along with Mark Hubbard (66), Harry Higgs (67) and Andrew Novak (67).

Nick Taylor was the top Canadian, shooting a course-record 63 on the composite layout at the historic 27-hole facility to get to 11 under. He’s trying to become the first Canadian winner since Pat Fletcher in 1954.

Aaron Rai also was 11 under after a 69. Canadian Corey Conners was another stroke back after a 70.

Second-round leader Carl Yuan of China had a 74 to drop into a tie for 16th at 7 under.

Former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg, the Swede who starred at Texas Tech, was tied for 33rd at 4 under after a 71 in his pro debut.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Trump says indictment is only driving poll numbers up in Georgia speech
  3. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  4. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  5. Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
  6. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  7. Judge rules Trump ally Jeffrey Clark cannot remove disciplinary hearing to ...
  8. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  9. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  10. North Carolina GOP votes to censure Sen. Thom Tillis for straying from party ...
  11. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  12. Pence calls for Garland to publicly justify Trump indictment
  13. Cohen on Trump indictment: ‘Donald will throw anyone and everyone under the ...
  14. National Review editorial board: Impossible to read Trump indictment and ‘not ...
  15. Trump and DeSantis race to the bottom
  16. Horse euthanized after 13th at Belmont, 1 race after final leg of Triple Crown
  17. Who blew up the Kakhovka dam? Here are the three theories
  18. I’m an AI expert: Here’s my worst-case scenario
Load more

Video

See all Video