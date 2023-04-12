trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

PGA Tour has 7 tournaments in the fall to secure full cards

by DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press - 04/12/23 3:51 PM ET
by DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press - 04/12/23 3:51 PM ET
FILE - PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The PGA Tour on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, announced a fall schedule that will have seven tournaments for players to either retain full status, earn a spot in the Masters or become eligible for some of the $20 million events the following season.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE – PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during a news conference before the start of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. The PGA Tour on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, announced a fall schedule that will have seven tournaments for players to either retain full status, earn a spot in the Masters or become eligible for some of the $20 million events the following season.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The PGA Tour on Wednesday announced a fall schedule that will have seven tournaments for players to either retain full status, earn a spot in the Masters or become eligible for some of the $20 million events the following season.

This will be the first time since 2013 the fall is not the start of a new season. The tour is returning to a calendar season that begins in January, part of a shakeup that allows the top players to compete against each other more often.

Missing from the fall schedule is the Houston Open, which is moving to the spring in 2024, and the CJ Cup in South Korea.

The CJ Cup has been played twice in Las Vegas (2020-21) and last year in South Carolina because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One possibility is that CJ returns in 2024 as the new title sponsor of the Byron Nelson, as AT&T is ending its title sponsorship of the longtime Dallas-area event.

Only the top 70 players — down from 125 — qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs this year, with the top 50 advancing to the second event. Those 50 players are eligible for all the designated events in 2024 that offer the $20 million purses. The top 30 advance to the Tour Championship.

The FedEx Cup points continue into the seven-tournament fall schedule for players who finish No. 51 and beyond. That allows them to either finish in the top 125 to retain full tour status or be among the top 10 not already eligible who qualify for two $20 million events at the start of the new season.

Winners of fall events, which offer a total of $56.6 million prize money, earn an invitation to the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.

Four of the seven fall tournaments are in the U.S., though the schedule manages a geographical flow.

The fall starts Sept. 14-17 in Napa, California, with the Fortinet Championship before taking a two-week break for the Ryder Cup in Italy.

Then it goes westward on Oct. 5-8 from Mississippi to Las Vegas to Japan. After a week off, the tour heads east to the tip of Baja California in Mexico, then to Bermuda and ends with the RSM Classic at Sea Island along the Georgia coast on Nov. 16-19.

The HSBC Champions in Shanghai is no longer on the schedule. It has been a World Golf Championships event since 2009 but has not been played since 2019 because of the pandemic. That ends the WGCs; the Dell Match Play is not part of the 2024 schedule.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  3. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  4. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  5. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  8. House Democrat calls for Feinstein to resign
  9. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  10. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  11. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  12. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  13. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  14. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  15. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  16. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  17. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  18. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video