trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Police: Wizards’ Bradley Beal faces possible battery charge

by AP - 03/29/23 4:22 PM ET
by AP - 03/29/23 4:22 PM ET
Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to get around Orlando Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is facing a possible misdemeanor charge in central Florida after a fan accused the NBA All-Star of hitting him during an argument after a game against the Orlando Magic.

Probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery for the March 21 confrontation, an Orlando police case report said.

Beal has not been arrested or charged as of Wednesday.

The report said the case would be filed with the local State Attorney’s Office, but prosecutors said they didn’t have a record of the case late Tuesday.

The Wizards acknowledged they knew about the situation with Beal in Orlando but declined to comment.

According to the police report, Beal was walking down a tunnel at the Amway Center to the Wizards’ locker room following the team’s 122-112 loss to the Magic. A fan swore at Beal and accused him of causing the fan to lose $1,300 from a bet.

Beal walked back toward the fan and his friends, and began to exchange words, investigators said. At some point, Beal swatted a hat off the head of the heckler’s friend, police said, allegedly hitting the friend’s head.

The friend contacted police the next day to report the alleged assault and provided police with video of the confrontation.

Beal, 29, was the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. He was selected in the 2013 NBA All-Rookie First Team and is a three-time NBA All-Star.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  5. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  8. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  9. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  12. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  13. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  14. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  15. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  16. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  17. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  18. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
Load more

Video

See all Video