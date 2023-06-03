trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Rafael Nadal is expected to miss 5 more months after having hip surgery

by AP - 06/03/23 9:30 AM ET
by AP - 06/03/23 9:30 AM ET
FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 18, 2023. Nadal had arthroscopic surgery on Friday, June 2, 2023, for the injured left hip flexor that forced him to sit out the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there in his 2005 tournament debut. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla, File)
FILE – Spain’s Rafael Nadal speaks during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Mallorca, Spain, Thursday May 18, 2023. Nadal had arthroscopic surgery on Friday, June 2, 2023, for the injured left hip flexor that forced him to sit out the French Open for the first time since he won the first…

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is expected to need about five months to recover from arthroscopic surgery on his left hip, a timeline that likely would keep him out for the rest of this season.

Nadal’s spokesman, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, said on Saturday — the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s 37th birthday — that two procedures were performed Friday night by a trio of doctors at a clinic in Barcelona. One portion of the operation was for a tendon, the other for an old labrum injury.

When Nadal announced last month that he would be missing the French Open because of the hip problem that has sidelined him since January, he said he hoped to be able to return at some point in 2023 but that he expected next year to be the last of his career.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  2. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  3. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  4. McCarthy impresses Senate GOP with surprise wins in debt ceiling battle
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Christie’s 2024 bid set to make criticism of Trump a central focus
  7. Maxwell Frost slams DeSantis on stage at DC Paramore concert
  8. Woman arrested in Washington after refusing treatment for tuberculosis for year
  9. Why Trump’s threats to birthright citizenship spark fear
  10. US takes ‘countermeasures’ against Russia’s violations of nuclear treaty
  11. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  12. Hannity says he’s not ‘interested in facilitating or listening’ to ...
  13. Progressive losses mount: Here are five big disappointments
  14. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  15. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  16. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  17. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  18. ‘Your speech is violence’: the left’s new mantra to justify campus ...
Load more

Video

See all Video