trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Ralph Boston, Olympian and 1st to jump 27 feet, dies at 83

by AP - 05/03/23 3:12 PM ET
by AP - 05/03/23 3:12 PM ET
FILE - Ralph Boston smiles on the podium at the Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy, Sept. 2, 1960. Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens' record then later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon's record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games, has died. He was 83. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed Boston died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home outside of Atlanta.(AP Photo/File)
FILE – Ralph Boston smiles on the podium at the Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy, Sept. 2, 1960. Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ record then later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games, has died. He was 83. The U.S. Olympic…

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ world record then later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games, died Sunday. He was 83.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed Boston died Sunday at his home outside of Atlanta.

Boston broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s. He was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark. His first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960 with a jump of 26 feet, 11 inches that surpassed the 25-year-old record held by Owens.

Boston won gold in Rome, then, nine months later, eclipsed 27 feet.

In 1968, Boston was warming up at the Mexico City Games when Beamon jumped 29-2 1/4, shattering the record by nearly two feet in a jump that stands among the greatest single moments in Olympic history.

Coming off his win in 1960, Boston was favored four years later, but a gusty rainstorm and an unexpected performance by Britain’s Lynn Davies quashed Boston’s hope for a repeat.

Boston won bronze in the 1968 meet where Beamon set his record. In an interview with Mississippi Today, Beamon said it was Boston who came up to him after he had faulted on his first two attempts and suggested he adjust his footwork in the run-up.

“I figured I had better listen to the master, and I did,” Beamon said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  2. Trump says he will 'probably attend' E. Jean Carroll trial to 'confront this'
  3. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  4. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  5. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  6. Chevron case: Supreme Court could take sledgehammer to agency power
  7. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  8. ’80s rock anthem dropped as SF Pride’s theme after singer’s controversial ...
  9. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  10. Trump says it’s ‘very disrespectful’ for Biden not to attend coronation
  11. Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal ...
  12. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  13. Florida passes transgender bathroom bill
  14. Teens accused of killing woman while throwing rocks at cars charged with murder
  15. Trump to try to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court
  16. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  17. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  18. Three old DeSantis TV ads that explain his plummeting poll numbers
Load more

Video

See all Video