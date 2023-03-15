trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Raven Saunders gets 18-month ban for missed doping tests

by AP - 03/15/23 2:16 PM ET
by AP - 03/15/23 2:16 PM ET

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Raven Saunders, the U.S. silver-medal shot putter who used her triumph at the Tokyo Olympics to bring attention to social injustice, has been suspended for 18 months for failing to show up for doping tests.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction Wednesday for the 26-year-old, saying she had committed three “whereabouts failures” within a 12-month period ending on Aug. 15. She will miss this year’s world championships, but would be eligible for the Paris Olympics next year.

Saunders often comes to meets with brightly colored hair and wearing an “Incredible Hulk” mask. At the end of the medal presentation at the 2021 Olympics, she stepped off the podium and formed an “X” with her wrists. She explained the “X” stood for “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

Saunders has been outspoken about growing up in poverty and her bouts with depression. She went to the University of Mississippi, is a four-time NCAA champion and won USA Track and Field’s Humanitarian Award in 2021.

Saunders joins a growing list of high-profile athletes who have been banned for missed tests, including world-champion sprinters Christian Coleman and Salwa Eid Naser. While a series of missed tests can lead to bans, they are not considered proof that an athlete was using prohibited substances.

Saunders finished fourth at U.S. nationals last year and did not qualify for worlds. Shortly after, she announced she was taking the rest of 2022 off. That came about a month before her final missed test. The other two were in January and May.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans help save Garcetti nomination for India ambassador
  2. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  3. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  4. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  5. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  6. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  7. Dow falls 500 points as Credit Suisse concerns deepen fears of banking crisis
  8. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  9. Banking wrap-up: What you need to know about the sector's turmoil
  10. Biden seeks to make Freedom Caucus his foil — and the face of the GOP 
  11. Biden bank rescue provokes GOP uproar
  12. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  13. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  14. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  15. Trump-allied super PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis over ‘shadow ...
  16. These Republicans have pushed back against DeSantis’s Ukraine comments
  17. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  18. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
Load more

Video

See all Video