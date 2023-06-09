trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Rookie star Corbin Carroll hits 1st grand slam, Diamondbacks pound Tigers 11-6

by DAVE HOGG, Associated Press - 06/09/23 10:32 PM ET
by DAVE HOGG, Associated Press - 06/09/23 10:32 PM ET

DETROIT (AP) — Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 11-6 on Friday.

Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona’s previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He’s hitting .307.

“It seems like he’s picking up firsts every night, and we’re enjoying getting to watch,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “He believes he’s going to be successful and he doesn’t care what stadium, what pitcher and what team we’re playing against. He’s just playing his game and it has translated into some big moments.”

Carroll is the first Arizona rookie with 10 total bases since A.J. Pollock on April 10, 2013.

“I can’t say I woke up this morning expecting this,” Carroll said.

Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.

“We did some good things late in the game, and it was good to see Jake and Javy get those homers,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It’s hard to take many positives out of an 11-6 game, though.”

The game was tied at 2 after six innings, with Carroll’s grand slam capping the seven-run seventh.

Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera led off the seventh with doubles, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead. After a sacrifice bunt, Jake McCarthy punched a single over the drawn-in infield to put make it 4-2.

“(Rivera) is a young guy making the most of his opportunity,” Lovullo said. “That double was really the game-winning RBI and then he scored the fourth run to give us some momentum.”

Arizona loaded the bases with two out, and Will Vest walked Ketel Marte to force in the fifth run. Carroll then hit a 2-2 fastball down the left-field line for his 13th homer to give Arizona a 9-2 lead.

“I was late on a couple pitches, but I was able to foul them off,” he said. “I finally got one I could hit, but I lost it off the bat, so I was afraid it was going to go foul again.”

Michael Lorenzen (2-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

“Michael was really throwing the ball well, and even when they got the two doubles, we were fine,” Hinch said. “But we just couldn’t get the inning to end. They put together some good at-bats, but the walk to Marte really hurt.

“That sets up Carroll, and he’s a star in the making.”

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Carroll’s homer, and made it 2-0 on Geraldo Perdomo’s RBI single in the second.

Zack Short’s RBI double made it 2-1 in the bottom of the second, and Short’s 395-foot sacrifice fly tied it in the sixth.

“I kept running and when I checked the wall, I was nowhere near it,” McCarthy said. “This is what playing in the Polo Grounds must have been like – this is a big center field.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Tigers activated OF Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and optioned UTL Tyler Nevin to Triple-A Toledo. Carpenter, Detroit’s best power hitter, had four homers in 69 at-bats before his injury on April 27. … Detroit OF Akil Baddoo left the game with a right quadriceps injury trying to beat out a groundball in the fourth. Hinch said Baddoo was undergoing tests after the game.

TOUGH GAME

Rogers was called for catcher’s interference twice, the second one wiping out a Detroit double play.

“We thought the first one was going to be overturned, but it looks like the bat might have hit the strings,” Hinch said. “Obviously, getting two in a game is unusual.”

AIR QUALITY

Detroit has also been dealing with smoke issues because of the Canadian wildfires, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 129 — unhealthy for sensitive groups — at the first pitch.

UP NEXT

The teams are set to Saturday, with Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (3-4, 4.57) facing Ryne Nelson (2-3, 5.40).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence calls for Garland to publicly justify Trump indictment
  2. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  3. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  4. Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
  5. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  6. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  7. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  8. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  9. National Review editorial board: Impossible to read Trump indictment and ‘not ...
  10. Arizona governor vetoes transgender bathroom bill, condemns it as ...
  11. Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ...
  12. Casey DeSantis set to play central role in husband’s 2024 campaign
  13. MSNBC hosts laugh during Maddow’s ‘dramatic reading’ of Trump indictment
  14. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  15. Trump claims DOJ indictment is among most ‘horrific abuses’ of power in US ...
  16. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  17. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  18. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
Load more

Video

See all Video