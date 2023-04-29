trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Ryan Truex dominates Dover for 1st career NASCAR victory

by DAN GELSTON, Associated Press - 04/29/23 4:50 PM ET
by DAN GELSTON, Associated Press - 04/29/23 4:50 PM ET
FILE - Ryan Truex looks on prior to a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Darlington Raceway, May 7, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Truex has won his first career NASCAR race after 188 starts across all three national series. He took the checkered flag Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)
FILE – Ryan Truex looks on prior to a NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Darlington Raceway, May 7, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. Truex has won his first career NASCAR race after 188 starts across all three national series. He took the checkered flag Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ryan Truex joked that he held his breath in nervous anticipation during the last 30 laps of a race he had dominated from start. He worried when the caution flag might come out, when there would be a flat tire, a wreck, anything that could derail a 13-year wait for a NASCAR victory.

Nothing could deny Truex at the Monster Mile.

Getting choked up as he approached the checkered flag, Truex won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway.

“People that know me, know that I’m not an emotional guy,” Truex said. “It took me a minute before I could key up and say anything because I couldn’t really talk. It has been such a long road and a lot of self-doubt along the way and wondering if it is ever going to happen, am I good enough to do this?”

The 31-year-old younger brother of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. sure was good enough on the concrete-mile track. He swept the first two stages and cruised down the stretch, leading 124 of the 200 laps to win by 4.82 seconds.

“This is for everyone that doubted me,” Truex said. “I belong here. I just proved that.”

Truex is winless in 26 Cup starts (none since 2014), is 0 for 73 in the Truck Series and hadn’t won in 88 previous races in the second-tier Xfinity Series. He did have a second and a third among his four previous starts this season in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Most people didn’t believe in me and I still did,” said Truex, who is from nearby Mayetta, New Jersey. “Just so thankful to be here. Just amazing. I was just waiting for something to happen. I was praying, please God, let me get to the end of this.”

Once he did, big brother was waiting for him. Martin Truex Jr. stuck his head in Ryan’s window and offered congratulations before he parked it in victory lane.

“It’s been a long road. Honestly, I’m on cloud 9,” Ryan Truex said. “The weight off my shoulders is unexplainable. To dominate in a car that good, oh my God, it’s just amazing.”

Truex, who finished a season-worst 17th last Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, shares the No. 19 and has only one more scheduled Xfinity start this season.

Truex made his first NASCAR start as a teenager in the second-tier series in 2010.

“It is so easy to doubt yourself and be down on yourself, but you just keep digging, keep pushing through, just a huge relief to get the white flag,” he said.

Josh Berry, who starts Sunday in the Cup series for the injured Alex Bowman, finished second. Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek complete the top five.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  5. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  6. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  7. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  8. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  9. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  10. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  11. Ramaswamy says he won’t let Trump dodge debates
  12. Top GOP negotiator: US won’t default if Biden, Senate ‘recognize the ...
  13. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  14. Harris preps for her biggest task yet: Biden 2024 
  15. Mace criticizes DeSantis for signing six-week abortion ban in ‘dead of ...
  16. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  17. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  18. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
Load more

Video

See all Video