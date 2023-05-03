trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Scherzer hit hard, chased early in return from suspension

by DAVE HOGG, Associated Press - 05/03/23 10:35 PM ET
by DAVE HOGG, Associated Press - 05/03/23 10:35 PM ET
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is checked by umpire Adam Beck on his way to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers after the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is checked by umpire Adam Beck on his way to the dugout against the Detroit Tigers after the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — New York Mets ace Max Scherzer struggled in his return from a suspension Wednesday night, allowing six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers during the second game of a doubleheader.

“I was spraying the ball, especially out of the stretch, and that’s what you expect coming off a long layoff,” Scherzer said. “The number one thing was getting through this start healthy, and we did that. Now we can move forward.”

Detroit won 8-1 to sweep the twinbill.

Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on April 20 after getting ejected for having a foreign substance on his pitching hand during his April 19 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was facing the Tigers for the third time since leaving the team after the 2014 season. In the first of those starts, he matched a major league record for a nine-inning game with 20 strikeouts during a May 2016 win in Washington. Then he fanned 14 more over eight innings in his return to Comerica Park.

Scherzer walked Zach McKinstry to start the first inning — the first walk the Tigers had drawn from him since he left town. The right-hander allowed two runs in a 22-pitch inning.

In the second, Scherzer retired Matt Vierling on the first pitch, but Eric Haase followed with his second homer of the doubleheader to make it 3-0. Andy Ibanez followed with a base hit, but Scherzer escaped the inning without further damage.

He then received a drama-free check for sticky substances by first base umpire Adam Beck.

“It was just a normal check,” Scherzer said.

After the Tigers went down in order in the third, Akil Baddoo singled to start the fourth and Vierling followed with a long homer to left-center field. Scherzer struck out Haase, but Ibanez and McKinstry singled, bringing Mets manager Buck Showalter out of the dugout and reliever Zach Muckenhirn into the game.

“Obviously, we were hoping for a little better results, but I think his command was just off,” Showalter said. “That happens with pitchers. I’m sure he’ll be better the next time out.”

Scherzer was given a loud ovation by Tigers fans as he walked off the field, but kept his head down.

“It is hard to enjoy something like that when you pitch badly, but I have always appreciated the support from the fans here,” he said.

Ibanez scored on Riley Greene’s single, adding another run to Scherzer’s pitching line.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  2. Trump says he will 'probably attend' E. Jean Carroll trial to 'confront this'
  3. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  4. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  5. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  6. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
  7. Trump to try to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court
  8. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  9. Leaked video shows Tucker Carlson musing about ‘pillow fights’ in women’s ...
  10. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  11. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  12. Chevron case: Supreme Court could take sledgehammer to agency power
  13. ’80s rock anthem dropped as SF Pride’s theme after singer’s controversial ...
  14. Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal ...
  15. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  16. Florida passes transgender bathroom bill
  17. Former Pentagon chiefs call for end to Tuberville hold on promotions
  18. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
Load more

Video

See all Video