trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Schumacher’s family plans legal action over fake interview

by The Associated Press - 04/20/23 12:55 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 04/20/23 12:55 PM ET
FILE - Michael Schumacher announces his retirement from Formula One during a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit venue for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 4, 2012. The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher. Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Thursday, April 20, 2023, that legal action is being planned over a “fake artificial intelligence interview by German outlet Die Aktuelle." (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, file)
FILE – Michael Schumacher announces his retirement from Formula One during a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit venue for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 4, 2012. The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to…

The family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher plans to take legal action against a German magazine for publishing what it claimed to be an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Schumacher.

Family spokesperson Sabine Kehm confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Thursday that legal action is being planned over a “fake artificial intelligence interview by German outlet Die Aktuelle.”

The magazine printed a photo of the 54-year-old Schumacher on its front page last weekend along with the words: “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!”

The magazine also wrote “it sounds deceptively real” with the supposed quotes attributed to Schumacher generated by AI. Die Aktuelle is one of many tabloid celebrity magazines in Germany.

It was while skiing in the French Alps at Meribel that Schumacher fell in December 2013 and suffered a near-fatal brain injury. His head hit a rock which split open his helmet. Doctors removed blood clots but others were left untouched because they were too deeply embedded in his brain.

Since being transferred from hospital in September 2014, the seven-time F1 champion continues to be cared for privately at a family home in Switzerland.

Schumacher shares the record for most F1 titles with British driver Lewis Hamilton, who drives for Mercedes. Schumacher retired from F1 in 2012 after three seasons with Mercedes and was replaced on the team by Hamilton.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  4. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  7. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  8. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  10. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  11. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  12. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  13. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  14. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  15. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  16. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  17. Nearly 1,500 book bans implemented in the first half of this school ...
  18. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
Load more

Video

See all Video