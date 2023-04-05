trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Seattle’s Hernandez, Pollock homer twice in win over Angels

by SHANE LANTZ, Associated Press - 04/05/23 12:51 AM ET
by SHANE LANTZ, Associated Press - 04/05/23 12:51 AM ET
Seattle Mariners’ Teoscar Hernandez rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run, his second home run of the game, against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and AJ Pollock each hit two homers and combined to drive in nine runs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 on Tuesday night.

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second straight strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 shutout innings. Castillo has allowed no runs and three hits and struck out 12 in 11 2/3 innings over two starts.

Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez (0-1) to put the Mariners up 6-0. It was Hernandez’s 15th mult-homer game, and it came after he opened the season 1 for 17.

Pollock’s two-run homers off Jaime Barria came in the fifth and seventh, with the second one giving the Mariners an 11-run lead.

Julio Rodriguez scored in the first inning on a wild pitch and doubled twice as the Mariners collected 13 hits.

The Angels’ runs came in the eighth on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

The win was Seattle’s first in five games. The Angeles had their three-game win streak end.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: UTL Dylan Moore (oblique) will start extended spring training Monday before heading out on a rehab assignment.

Angeles: RHP Griffin Canning (groin) threw a bullpen on Monday and will make a rehab start Thursday with the Angels’ Single-A affiliate Inland Empire.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani will start on Wednesday for the Angels. Ohtani allowed two hits and struck out 10 over six shutout innings against Oakland on opening day.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen will make his first start of the season in place of injured LHP Robbie Ray.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  3. New cars have become luxury items
  4. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  7. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  8. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  9. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  10. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  11. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  12. Bragg’s case against Trump: An Ed Wood movie come to life
  13. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  14. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  15. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  16. Could Trump face jail time if convicted? Experts weigh in
  17. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  18. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
Load more

Video

See all Video