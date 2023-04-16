trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Seattle’s Luis Castillo perfect through 6 innings vs Rockies

by AP - 04/16/23 5:41 PM ET
by AP - 04/16/23 5:41 PM ET
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo has a perfect game through six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

Castillo retired the first 18 batters in order Sunday with eight strikeouts. He struck out the side in the second inning, and most of the contact off Castillo has been weak. Brian Serven and Jurickson Profar both had hard-hit lineouts to right field that were tracked down by Jarred Kelenic.

Castillo has thrown 76 pitches, 56 for strikes. The game is scoreless.

The right-hander is in his first full season with the Mariners after being acquired from Cincinnati before the trade deadline last season. Castillo entered 0-3 with an 11.30 ERA in three career starts against Colorado.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  2. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  3. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  4. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  5. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  6. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  7. George Santos announces reelection bid
  8. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  9. Schumer pans McCarthy’s one-year debt-ceiling extension as ‘terrible ...
  10. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  11. McCarthy slams Biden, makes case for GOP moving on debt ceiling ‘in the ...
  12. US arrests two in connection with ‘secret’ Chinese police station in NY
  13. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting edited photo of ...
  14. GOP mega donor says Clarence Thomas is victim of ‘political hit job’
  15. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  16. Schumer will move to replace Feinstein on Judiciary panel this week 
  17. Democratic senators favor forcing House vote on debt limit increase 
  18. Shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house investigated
Load more

Video

See all Video