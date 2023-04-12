trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Shout it out: DeRozan’s daughter goes viral in play-in game

by AP - 04/12/23 10:49 PM ET
by AP - 04/12/23 10:49 PM ET
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan greets Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse after the Bulls' win in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan greets Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse after the Bulls’ win in an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Diar DeRozan wanted to skip a day of school. Her father grudgingly went along with the plan.

Turns out, the decision was worth shouting about.

The 9-year-old daughter of Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan stole the show at the play-in tournament on Wednesday night with shrieks from the stands that went viral and quite possibly played a role in helping the Bulls defeat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in an Eastern Conference elimination game.

Her ear-splitting shouts would come when the Raptors — her dad’s former team — were shooting free throws, and they were loud enough to even become a conversation point during the ESPN broadcast of the game. The Raptors finished 18 of 36 from the line in their season-ending loss.

“My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?’” DeRozan said. “I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’

“I’m glad I did,” DeRozan said. “I owe her some money for sure.”

The 18-for-36 showing was Toronto’s worst of the season from the foul line.

“Not a great free throw night for us in general,” Toronto’s Pascal Siakam said.

The Bulls advanced to face Miami on Friday night in a win-or-go-home game, with a chance to make the playoffs and face No. 1 Milwaukee in Round 1 of the East playoffs starting Sunday.

Good news for the Heat: Diar’s dad said she isn’t going to Miami.

“No,” DeRozan said. “She’s got to go back to school.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  2. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  3. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  4. Thomas failed to disclose real estate deal with GOP donor who also paid for ...
  5. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  6. Key House GOP caucus releases debt ceiling priorities
  7. Suspected US intelligence leaker arrested in Massachusetts
  8. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  9. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  10. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  11. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  12. Florida legislature passes 6-week abortion ban
  13. What happens if Feinstein resigns?
  14. NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact
  15. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  16. Michael Cohen starts GoFundMe page to raise money to fight Trump lawsuit
  17. LGBTQ, immigrant advocates warn against travel to Florida
  18. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
Load more

Video

See all Video