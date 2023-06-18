trending:

Stickers adorn Rickie Fowler’s ever-present water bottle at US Open

by AP - 06/18/23 4:46 PM ET
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leave it to Rickie Fowler to find that brilliant combination of hydration, product placement and doing what the kids like.

One of golf’s fan favorites has been walking around the U.S. Open this week with his reusable water bottle in hand.

It is, in keeping with the preteen and teen trends, covered with stickers. One has a bearded skull that is the logo of a coffee company. There’s one of a lightbulb that is the logo of a beer company. Another sticker is a space alien, and there’s one with the name of a company that sells what it calls “recovery and movement enhancement technology.”

“Friends of friends or connections in one way,” Fowler said when asked to explain why he chose certain stickers. “The real reason is, I drink more water and electrolytes when I carry it.”

Most players would stick the bottle in the bag, but Fowler says he lugs it as a way of reminding himself to keep drinking during a four-hour walk over the hilly golf course.

“It’s also heavy when it’s full, so I don’t want to necessarily throw that on Rick, my caddie, to tote that thing around,” he said.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

