AP Sports

Sun center Brionna Jones is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles

by AP - 06/24/23 11:44 AM ET
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun post Brionna Jones has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the team announced on Saturday.

Jones suffered the injury with just over a minute left in Connecticut’s 85-79 road win over the Storm on Tuesday. She had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal before being helped off the court.

The reparative surgery was performed Friday in Seattle, the team said.

“While this is not how I envisioned this season ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab. I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever,” Jones said in a statement.

The 6-foot-3 post, last season’s WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, was averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Sun (11-3) this season.

“We are heartbroken for Breezy,” Sun coach Stephanie White said. “Anyone who knows her, knows she’s an amazing person, teammate and leader for our group.”

Connecticut hosts Chicago on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

