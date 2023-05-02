trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Suns guard Chris Paul leaves Game 2 with groin tightness

by AP - 05/02/23 1:56 AM ET
by AP - 05/02/23 1:56 AM ET
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, defends in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA second-round playoff series Monday, May 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, defends in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA second-round playoff series Monday, May 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The playing status of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul remains uncertain after leaving Game 2 with groin tightness in the third quarter Monday night against Denver.

“We’ll find out more (Tuesday),” coach Monty Williams said after a 97-87 loss that allowed the Nuggets to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Asked if Paul might undergo an MRI, Williams responded: “We’re not quite sure yet. We’ll see.”

Paul has a few days to recover. Game 3 won’t be until Friday in Phoenix.

Paul was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

“He couldn’t push off of it or anything,” Williams explained. “We’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area.”

Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action.

“I mean, it’s an unfortunate event, obviously,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “I don’t know what it is yet. I haven’t really got to talk to him, but all we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to hold it down while he’s out or if he’s out. We’ll just take it from there.”

Paul, who turns 38 on Saturday, ranks fifth on the NBA’s all-time playoff assists list and 11th in steals.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  3. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  6. Trump looks to rebuild media relationships, starting with CNN
  7. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  8. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  9. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  10. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  11. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  12. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  13. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  14. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  15. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  17. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  18. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
Load more

Video

See all Video