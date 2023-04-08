trending:

Swanson injures left knee in US match against Ireland

by ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press - 04/08/23 3:56 PM ET
United States forward Mallory Swanson (9) goes down with an injury during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Mallory Swanson was carted off the field during the first half of the United States’ exhibition match Saturday against Ireland with an apparent left knee injury, a blow to the national team ahead of this summer’s Women’s World Cup.

Swanson was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven total goals and a six-game scoring streak, tied for fourth longest in team history.

Swanson was hurt in the 40th minute of the game after contact with an Irish player. She cried out in pain as her teammates signaled to the sidelines for the training staff.

U.S. Soccer said she was taken to a hospital. There were no further details available.

The game was the first of two matches between the United States and Ireland. They are the last international matches before U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski will name a roster for the World Cup. The second match is set for Tuesday in St. Louis.

The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion.

Swanson, 30, plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League. Formerly known by her maiden name Pugh, Swanson married Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson in December.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

