trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Swiss skier Odermatt wins GS, sets World Cup points record

by AP - 03/18/23 8:55 AM ET
by AP - 03/18/23 8:55 AM ET

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Marco Odermatt underlined his dominance in men’s ski racing Saturday by breaking the 23-year-old male record for most World Cup points in a single season.

The Swiss standout won his last race of the season, the giant slalom at the World Cup Finals, by a massive 2.11 seconds over second-place Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

The victory lifted Odermatt’s tally to 2,042 points and past the previous mark of 2,000 set by Austrian great Hermann Maier in the 1999-2000 season.

“Sorry, Hermann,” Odermatt quipped in a post-race interview with Austrian TV, adding the record meant “a lot” to him.

“The past days I always said: no no, not so important, just numbers,” Odermatt said. “But like I felt today with the pressure again, I knew it was more important than I said. I’m very happy that it worked.”

Last week, Maier wrote on his website he hoped that Odermatt would overtake him.

“In my eyes Marco hasn’t even reached his zenith and can still improve, especially in downhill,” Maier said.

Theoretically, Odermatt had a chance to add even more points in Sunday’s season-ending slalom, but he sits it out as he has never raced in that event on World Cup level.

The overall record, between men and women, is held by Slovenian standout Tina Maze, who accrued 2,414 points when she won the women’s overall title in 2013.

Odermatt, who is the Olympic champion, matched another best mark with his 13th win of the season. No male skier has ever won more races in one campaign, and only Maier, Ingemar Stenmark and Marcel Hirscher achieved the feat in the past.

The overall record here is held by Mikaela Shiffrin, who won 17 times on her way to the 2018-19 women’s overall title.

Odermatt had already successfully defended his overall title and secured the super-G and GS discipline globes.

“I was looking forward to finals without pressure, but today I felt this pressure again,” he said. “Today it wasn’t easy, I was nervous again because of those damn 2,000 points. Now with another victory, more than two seconds ahead, I don’t know what to say.”

On Saturday, the Swiss standout posted the second-fastest time in his final run as he built on his clear lead from the first run, when he was 1.09 seconds faster than Alexis Pinturault. The French skier then dropped to eighth.

Kristoffersen ranked only eighth after the opening leg before climbing to second position. Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 2.29 behind in third.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  2. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  3. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  4. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  5. Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be ...
  6. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  7. Alex Jones transferring assets to family and friends, evading payments to Sandy ...
  8. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  9. Republican lawmakers blast potential Trump indictment as ‘politically ...
  10. Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to ...
  11. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  12. Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano amplify GOP anxiety over pro-Trump candidates in 2024
  13. Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, ...
  14. Cruz urges Texas bar for careful consideration of Stanford graduates following ...
  15. Democrats defend deregulation vote amid banking blame game
  16. Senate GOP to target Biden student loan forgiveness
  17. Zuckerberg grilled at staff meeting after Meta layoff announcement
  18. Strawberries recalled over possible health risk
Load more

Video

See all Video