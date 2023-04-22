trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Tatis hits 1st HR since PED suspension, gives Padres lead

by DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press - 04/22/23 9:31 PM ET
by DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press - 04/22/23 9:31 PM ET
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his solo home run against Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his solo home run against Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first home run since returning from an 80-game drug suspension, driving a fastball into the left-center stands to give the San Diego Padres a 1-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

It was Tatis’ first homer since 2021. The 24-year-old missed all of last season, first because of a broken left wrist. When he was about to return, he was hit with his 80-game suspension for a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

Tatis was hitless in his first seven at-bats in his return before a line drive single on Friday night. He followed that on Saturday by driving an 0-2 fastball into the stands, just out of the reach of a leaping Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Tatis led the National League with 42 homers in 2021.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  6. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  7. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  8. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  11. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  12. Sununu: Democrats should stop making ‘political fodder’ out of gun death ...
  13. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  14. Klobuchar: Biden, McCarthy should negotiate on budget, not hold ...
  15. Graham say he would support replacement for Feinstein on Judiciary if she ...
  16. How will COVID shots be paid for after emergency ends?
  17. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  18. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video