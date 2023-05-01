trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Texas college ballplayer stable after struck by stray bullet

by AP - 05/01/23 3:32 PM ET
by AP - 05/01/23 3:32 PM ET

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A baseball player for a small college in Texas was in stable condition Monday after he was struck by a stray bullet during a game over the weekend.

Matthew DeLaney, who was not in uniform for Texas A&M-Texarkana, was standing near the bullpen and batting cages near the southwest corner of George Dobson Field on Sunday when he was hit by a bullet fired from an adjacent neighborhood, police said.

DeLaney, 18, of Princeton, Texas, was struck in the chest and taken to a Texarkana hospital, where he remained in intensive care.

“The official status we have for him from the hospital is that he is in stable condition,” university communications manager John Bunch said in an email, “but we think it’s important to note that he has a number of serious injuries, as would be expected with this type of trauma. He has made slight improvements daily but still has significant injuries and complications to overcome.”

The game between Texas A&M-Texarkana and Houston-Victoria was called off after the shooting, which occurred during the fifth inning.

Police issued felony warrants for a 17-year-old male for aggravated assault and for a 20-year-old male for deadly conduct. The 20-year-old turned himself in to authorities on Monday, police said, and the 17-year-old remains at large.

Police, in a post on the Texarkana department’s Facebook page, said they received several calls about shots fired in the neighborhood west of the ballfield. Officers found several spent shell casings in the front yard of a residence.

Police said a disturbance ended with two men shooting at each other in front of the house. One of the shots traveled about 400 yards and struck DeLaney.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  3. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  4. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  7. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  8. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  9. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
  10. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  11. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  12. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  13. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  14. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  15. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  16. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  17. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  18. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
Load more

Video

See all Video