trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Tiafoe upends Norrie, Gauff out in Indian Wells quarters

by AP - 03/15/23 5:48 PM ET
by AP - 03/15/23 5:48 PM ET

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe defeated 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

The 14th-seeded American ended the 2021 champion’s eight-match winning streak to earn his first semi berth in a Masters 1000 tournament.

“Super happy about today,” Tiafoe said on court. “I’ve been playing really well all week. Let’s keep it going.”

Tiafoe hit 22 winners and had just nine unforced errors. He punctuated the victory, which was briefly interrupted by rain, by serving a love game.

“I played really quick, really close to the baseline and I was pressuring him a lot,” Tiafoe said. “I didn’t allow him to extend points and I was being super active with my feet, being really aggressive.”

Tiafoe hasn’t dropped a set in four matches during the tournament. Next, he’ll plays either No. 5 Daniil Medvedev or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who met later Wednesday.

On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated sixth-seeded Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Sabalenka improved to 16-1 this year.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  3. Grand jury heard another recording of Trump pressuring Georgia official: report
  4. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  5. US says video of jet-drone encounter ‘decimates the Russian lie’
  6. Trains derail in Arizona, Washington state
  7. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  8. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  9. Senate votes to proceed with repeal of authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
  10. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  11. Taxpayer advocate urges Congress to reconsider $80 billion IRS funding boost
  12. Senators temper outrage over Russian jet provocations to avoid escalation
  13. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  14. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  15. San Francisco Bay Area to phase out natural gas furnaces and water heaters
  16. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  17. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  18. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
Load more

Video

See all Video