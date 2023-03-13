trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Trevor Bauer signs with Japan’s Yokohama BayStars

by The Associated Press - 03/13/23 9:20 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/13/23 9:20 PM ET

Trevor Bauer has agreed to a contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Central League.

The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied.

“Playing in the NPB has always been a dream of mine and I can’t think of a better organization to do it with,” Bauer said in a statement Monday, referring to Nippon Professional Baseball.

The BayStars said Bauer will wear uniform No. 96.

“To all the BayStar fans out there — I am so excited for the opportunity to be part of the great team we have this year and to try to bring home a championship,” Bauer said. “And to all the Japanese baseball fans out there — I cannot wait to see you guys out at the stadium soon. Please come say hi and help me learn more about your great country. See you guys soon!”

Bauer is owed about $22.5 million from the remainder of his $102 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers. The suspension has cost him roughly $37.6 million in salary.

Manfred suspended Bauer last April for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault polic y, after a San Diego woman said he beat and sexually abused her in 2021. Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying that everything that happened between him and the woman was consensual.

Bauer was never charged with a crime.

The players’ association filed a grievance on Bauer’s behalf, and a three-person panel headed by Martin Scheinman ruled Dec. 22 that Bauer violated MLB’s policy and docked his pay for the first 50 games of 2023, covering part of the period the pitcher was on paid leave in 2021 and ’22.

Bauer joined his hometown Dodgers before the 2021 season and was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts before being placed on leave.

In February 2022, Los Angeles prosecutors decided not to charge Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing the San Diego woman because they said they were unable to prove her accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

The woman, who was 27 at the time, said Bauer choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and sexually assaulted her during two sexual encounters.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

Bauer said in a video posted on YouTube after the prosecutor’s decision that he and the woman engaged in rough sex at her suggestion and followed guidelines they agreed to in advance. Each encounter ended with her spending the night at his Pasadena home, he said.

“The disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur,” he said at the time.

The woman had sought a restraining order, but a judge denied it. The judge found that Bauer honored the woman’s boundaries when the woman set them, and could not have known about those he violated because she didn’t express them clearly.

Bauer was an All-Star in 2018 and is 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA in 10 seasons for Arizona (2012), Cleveland, (2013-19), Cincinnati (2019-20) and the Dodgers. He won the NL Cy Young Award with Cincinnati during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  3. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  4. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  5. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  6. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  7. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  8. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  9. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  10. Gallego knocks Sinema over support of Dodd-Frank rollback
  11. Tennessee Senate approves ban on gender marker changes on official ...
  12. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  13. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  14. Why Saudi snub of Biden on China-Iran deal may help US relations
  15. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  16. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
  17. DeSantis calls Russia-Ukraine war a ‘territorial dispute,’ questions US ...
  18. Lori Lightfoot’s defeat is a call to action for Democrats on crime
Load more

Video

See all Video