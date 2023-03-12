trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

UCLA radio broadcast: Arizona fan yells at Cronin’s dad

by MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press - 03/12/23 4:15 AM ET
by MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press - 03/12/23 4:15 AM ET

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Arizona fan yelled at UCLA coach Mick Cronin’s father, Hep, following Saturday night’s Pac-12 championship game, according to the Bruins radio broadcast.

When a reporter told Cronin about the apparent incident involving his 81-year-old dad after UCLA’s 61-59 loss to the Wildcats, he immediately left the postgame news conference. Athletic director Martin Jarmond quickly followed him.

The Los Angeles Times reported that security asked fans in that area to leave and that Jarmond was in touch with conference officials about the situation.

Alex Timiraos, UCLA associate athletic director for athletic communications, did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment.

Hep Cronin, a successful high school coach, gained national attention during UCLA’s unexpected run to the 2021 Final Four as he was reunited with his son at the NCAA Tournament following a yearlong physical separation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s $5 trillion tax gambit catches Congress by surprise 
  2. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  3. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  4. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  5. Pence says Jan. 6 was ‘disgrace’ and ‘history will hold Trump ...
  6. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  7. Carlson comes up short on Jan. 6 bombshells 
  8. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  9. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  10. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  11. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  12. Hutchinson calls Manhattan probe ‘a distraction,’ says Trump should end ...
  13. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  14. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  15. Walgreens gets dragged into abortion war
  16. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  17. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  18. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Load more

Video

See all Video