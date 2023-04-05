trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

UConn’s victory over SDSU lowest-viewed NCAA final on record

by AP - 04/05/23 3:24 PM ET
by AP - 04/05/23 3:24 PM ET
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with the trophy after their win against San Diego State in the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with the trophy after their win against San Diego State in the men’s national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW YORK (AP) — Connecticut’s victory over San Diego State in the men’s national championship game ended up being the lowest-viewed final on record.

The Huskies’ 76-59 win averaged 14.69 million viewers on CBS. The previous low was 15.99 in 2018, when Villanova beat Michigan on TBS.

UConn’s 2004 victory over Georgia Tech, which averaged 17.09 million, was the lowest on CBS until Monday night. CBS and TBS began alternating Final Fours in 2016.

Still, Monday’s game was the most-watched program on television that evening and the most-watched basketball game — college or pro — since Kansas’ victory over North Carolina in last year’s national championship game.

The women’s NCAA championship game set a record Sunday when LSU beat Iowa 102-85, with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2.

This year’s men’s tournament averaged 9.55 million, down 7% from last year but up 4% from 2021. The first round on March 16-17 averaged 9.2 million, a record for the most-watched round of 64.

The lack of national name-brand teams after upsets the first weekend and in the regional semifinals took their toll on viewing numbers.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  2. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  3. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  4. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  5. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  6. Trump judge, family have received multiple threats since arrest: report
  7. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  10. Trump indictment: The odds are in Alvin Bragg’s favor
  11. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  12. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  13. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  14. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  15. Trump’s New York legal drama: What’s next
  16. Hundreds demonstrate ahead of Tennessee House vote to expel three Democrats
  17. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  18. Newsom visits New College of Florida, targeted by DeSantis overhaul
Load more

Video

See all Video