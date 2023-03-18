trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

UFC 286: Edwards retains title by majority decision vs Usman

by AP - 03/18/23 9:42 PM ET
by AP - 03/18/23 9:42 PM ET

LONDON (AP) — Leon Edwards retained his welterweight title Saturday, beating challenger Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 by majority decision.

Judges scored the trilogy fight at the O2 Arena in London 48-46, 48-46, 47-47 in favor of the Jamaican-born Brit, who landed the cleaner blows as their third fight went the distance.

Edwards made an encouraging start, connecting with two heavy body kicks in the opening round.

The 31-year-old Edwards’ greater speed unsettled Usman, but the challenger took Edwards down briefly in round two before both fighters traded some heavy blows.

Usman grappled Edwards to the floor again early in the third and the latter was docked a point for grabbing the fence.

A similar pattern unfolded in the fourth, which was just as tight, with Edwards looking to keep his distance as Usman tried to get in close.

Edwards evaded two more takedown attempts in the final round and caught Usman with an uppercut, but took a hit to the body as his title defense went down to the wire.

Edwards had ended Usman’s long reign as champion with a kick to the Nigerian’s head and neck in the fifth round in Salt Lake City in August in UFC 278.

This was their third meeting, more than seven years after the first fight won by Usman.

“I think I did enough to win the fight,” the 35-year-old Usman told BT Sport after Saturday’s defeat. “I’m not done.”

Usman called Edwards “a great champion.”

American Justin Gaethje beat Rafael Fiziev in the lightweight category by majority decision, 29-28, 29-28, 28-28.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  2. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  3. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  4. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  5. Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be ...
  6. 32-hour workweek bill reintroduced in Congress: Will it pass?
  7. Alex Jones transferring assets to family and friends, evading payments to Sandy ...
  8. Hawley in back-and-forth with local reporter: ‘Just want to make sure ...
  9. Republican lawmakers blast potential Trump indictment as ‘politically ...
  10. Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to ...
  11. Florida textbook altered to remove references to Rosa Parks’s race: report
  12. Cruz urges Texas bar for careful consideration of Stanford graduates following ...
  13. Trump suggests he will be arrested Tuesday, calls for supporters to ‘protest, ...
  14. Top ‘weaponization’ subcommittee Democrat: Jim Jordan ‘not an honest ...
  15. Kari Lake, Doug Mastriano amplify GOP anxiety over pro-Trump candidates in 2024
  16. Democrats defend deregulation vote amid banking blame game
  17. Here’s why the ‘too big to fail’ banks bailed out First Republic
  18. Retired Air Force officer who stormed Capitol in tactical gear on Jan. 6 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video