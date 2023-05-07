trending:

UFC’s Tony Ferguson arrested following Hollywood crash

by AP - 05/07/23 3:29 PM ET
FILE - Tony Ferguson poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. UFC fighter Ferguson was arrested on a DUI charge in Hollywood early Sunday, May 7, 2023, after his truck slammed into several parked cars. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE – Tony Ferguson poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. UFC fighter Ferguson was arrested on a DUI charge in Hollywood early Sunday, May 7, 2023, after his truck slammed into several parked cars. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UFC veteran Tony Ferguson was arrested early Sunday morning in Hollywood for suspicion of drunken driving after he allegedly crashed into parked cars and flipped his truck, police said.

Los Angeles police arrested Ferguson at around 2 a.m. Police said Ferguson’s truck hit at least two parked vehicles and flipped over near Sunset Boulevard. No one was reported injured, a police spokesperson said.

Ferguson, a 2017 interim UFC lightweight champion, allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, according to jail records.

Ferguson debuted as a professional mixed martial arts fighter in 2008.

