trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Ukraine looks to block athletes from competing with Russians

by AP - 03/31/23 8:30 AM ET
by AP - 03/31/23 8:30 AM ET
Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee to reconsider their decision of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under white neutral flag at the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in front of the IOC headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Jean-Christophe…

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government is looking to block its athletes from sports competitions, particularly qualifying events for next year’s Paris Olympics, which readmit Russian athletes.

The International Olympic Committee recommended Tuesday that sports federations allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes without national symbols. Ukraine wanted to continue the full exclusion, which had been in place in most sports since shortly after last year’s Russian invasion.

Government minister Oleh Nemchinov said Thursday that a decision had been taken only to enter events with no Russians involved, according to public broadcaster Suspilne.

No ruling was immediately published and it was not clear exactly how it would be implemented. The IOC recommends allowing Russians to compete as individuals but not as national teams. However, several Olympic sports run individual and team events together at a single location, as in gymnastics or fencing. International sports federations are not obliged to implement the IOC’s recommendations and most have yet to commit to readmitting Russian and Belarusian athletes.

There was no clarification on how Ukraine’s approach might affect tennis, where individual Russians and Belarusians already play on the men’s and women’s tours, and have played against Ukrainians. They remain barred from national team tennis events like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

Ukraine boycotted an Olympic judo qualifier last year when the sport’s governing body allowed Russians, including several from the country’s military, to take part as neutral athletes. Ukrainian officials have previously not ruled out boycotting next year’s Paris Olympics rather than compete against Russians.

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  2. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  3. Trump indictment: What we know and what happens next
  4. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  5. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  6. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  7. What lawmakers are saying about Trump’s indictment
  8. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  9. Graham: Trump should ‘smash some windows’ on way to DA’s office 
  10. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  11. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  12. Republicans see indictment as boon for Trump in 2024
  13. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  14. Here’s what 2024 Republicans have said about Trump’s indictment
  15. Exonerated Central Park Five defendant calls Trump indictment ‘karma’
  16. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  17. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  18. Scarborough mocks Graham’s call for Trump support: He ‘knows what a bad man ...
Load more

Video

See all Video