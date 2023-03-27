trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Umpire ejects Realmuto after bizarre game ball exchange

by AP - 03/27/23 6:49 PM ET
by AP - 03/27/23 6:49 PM ET
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and manager Rob Thomson argue with umpire Randy Rosenberg after Realmuto was ejected from a spring training baseball game in Dunedin, Fla., Monday, March 27, 2023. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press via AP)

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was ejected Monday in a spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays for an awkward ball exchange that followed a pitch-clock violation.

Home plate umpire Randy Rosenberg had just finished calling a ball on Phillies pitcher Craig Kimbrel for taking too long on the mound when the at-bat in the fourth inning devolved into the bizarre ejection.

Kimbrel asked for a fresh ball after the violation, and Rosenberg threw him one. Kimbrel then threw out that baseball and asked for another. Rosenberg tried handing that ball to Realmuto to throw, but the catcher blindly turned his glove away and the ball dropped to the ground.

Rosenberg immediately ejected Realmuto.

Realmuto, still squatting in his catcher’s position with his back to Rosenberg, turned around and expressed confusion about what had just happened.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson then came to the plate for an explanation.

“How does he expect me to know he’s giving me the ball right there?” Realmuto said to the Philadelphia Inquirer after the game. “I’m not even looking at him.”

Realmuto made his way off the diamond with a few rah-rah fist pumps for the crowd.

Head-scratching sequences such as this one have been popping up at times during spring training as MLB put into place significant new rules meant to speed up the game. Players at times have been experimenting with how best to use the rules to their advantage before the regular season, although Realmuto told the Inquirer his missed handoff had nothing to do with a clock violation.

“I said, ‘Dude, I thought you were throwing the ball,’” Realmuto told the newspaper. “He said, ‘I’m not gonna buy that.’”

The league made a few clarifications to the new rules last week, saying it was incorporating player input.

Rosenberg has been called up from Triple-A for 39 regular season MLB games between 2020-22, according to retrosheet.org. Crew chief Dan Iassogna defended Rosenberg’s decision to the Inquirer after the game.

“Did Randy act hastily? No,” Iassogna said. “I believe Randy felt like the situation warranted an ejection, and that’s what he did.”

The Phillies won the game 5-2. They play the Blue Jays again on Tuesday to end spring training.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  2. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  3. Defense chief slams Tuberville’s hold on Pentagon nominees over abortion ...
  4. Five big questions if Trump gets indicted
  5. Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated
  6. Nashville police release surveillance video of school attack
  7. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  8. Mexico is moving to power California and Arizona. But who will pay for it? 
  9. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  10. Dominion, Fox News want testimony from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity
  11. McCarthy warns of ‘dire ramifications’ over Biden debt limit negotiation ...
  12. Trump shakes off classified documents probe, dodges question on whether he ...
  13. Nashville shooter was under doctor’s care for ‘an emotional disorder’
  14. Disney eliminating Metaverse unit as layoffs begin
  15. Trump says he would ‘solve’ war in Ukraine in 24 hours if reelected 
  16. Fox’s Kilmeade: ‘Insane’ for Trump to feature Jan. 6 footage at rally
  17. Christie says ‘it’s not going to end nicely’ for Trump
  18. Trump says that ‘his people’ did not post photo of him threatening Bragg ...
Load more

Video

See all Video