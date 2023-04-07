trending:

US sets record for fastest goal, beats Switzerland 9-1

by AP - 04/07/23 4:15 PM ET
United States forward Hayley Scamurra (16) skates up ice against Switzerland defender Nadine Hofstetter (4) during the second period of a game at the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, on Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Caroline Harvey scored twice, Abby Roque had a goal and three assists, and the United States thumped Switzerland 9-1 on Friday at the world women’s hockey championship.

Abbey Murphy set the record for the fastest goal ever at the tournament, scoring seven seconds in. She added two assists, while Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two helpers.

Rebecca Gilmore, Gabrielle Hughes, Hannah Bilka and Amanda Kessel were the other U.S. scorers, and Nicole Hensley made 12 saves.

Rahel Enzler spoiled Hensley’s shutout bid halfway through the third period for Switzerland. Saskia Maurer stopped 45 shots.

The Americans are looking to avenge their silver-medal finishes at the last two worlds, having lost to Canada in both finals. They opened the tournament with a 7-1 win over Japan and will next face Czechia, the country most commonly known as the Czech Republic, on Sunday.

Switzerland, which fell 4-0 to Canada in its opener on Wednesday, will next play Japan on Monday.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

