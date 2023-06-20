trending:

Victor Wembanyama throws out ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of NBA draft

by AP - 06/20/23 8:07 PM ET
Victor Wembanyama, a projected first round 2023 NBA draft prospect, stands on the warning track after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Victor Wembanyama, a projected first round 2023 NBA draft prospect, stands on the warning track after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-plus French player expected to be taken by San Antonio with the first pick in the NBA draft this week, threw out a wild ceremonial first pitch before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

He wore a pinstriped jersey with “New York” across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking “NY,” and he had Joe DiMaggio’s No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side.

The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league. The NBA lists his height as 7-4. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5.

The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

