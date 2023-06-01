trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

West’s 3-run homer, Rogers’ pitching help Tennessee top Alabama 10-5 in WCWS softball opener

by CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press - 06/01/23 4:14 PM ET
by CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press - 06/01/23 4:14 PM ET
Tennessee's Destiny Rodriguez slides home to score beating the tag by Alabama catcher Ally Shipman during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Tennessee’s Destiny Rodriguez slides home to score beating the tag by Alabama catcher Ally Shipman during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rylie West hit a three-run homer and No. 4 seed Tennessee defeated No. 5 seed Alabama 10-5 on Thursday in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.

Jamison Brockenbrough and Katie Taylor had two hits and Kiki Milloy scored twice for the Lady Vols (50-8).

Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers, a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, gave up two runs in four innings to improve to 19-1 this season.

Jenna Johnson and Kenleigh Cahalan each had two hits and Marlie Giles hit a solo homer for Alabama (45-21). Jaala Torrence gave up six runs, but just two earned, in 2 1/3 innings for the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s Ashley Prange committed three errors that led to four unearned runs. She had six errors all season before Thursday.

Tennessee opened the scoring in the second when Taylor doubled to knock in two. Milloy, the nation’s home run leader, was intentionally walked, then Zaida Puni doubled to score Taylor and Milloy and push the Lady Vols’ lead to 4-0.

“Whenever they intentionally walk me, I’m like, ‘I don’t know if that’s the best move because Zaida is going to come up,’” Milloy said. “Every time they walk me, I feel like she’s done something to manufacture a run.”

In the third, Alabama’s Cahalan hit the ball off first base and it bounced high in the air, allowing two runs to score for the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee answered in the third when Brockenbrough, a freshman, hit her second homer of the season. The two-run blast to center gave the Lady Vols a 6-2 lead and chased Torrence. West’s homer in the fourth increased Tennessee’s lead to 10-2.

Alabama scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

“When we got to 10, you just kind of felt like, ‘They’re not going to go away,’ and they didn’t,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “But I’m really proud of our team, of just how we were tough the whole game and just kept our foot on the pedal and built up a big enough lead that we could come away with the win.”

Alabama will play in an elimination game on Friday against Stanford or Oklahoma. Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said Montana Fouts, the World Series veteran who got both wins in super regionals against Northwestern while nursing a hyperextended left knee, will be ready.

“This probably is the way it’s been written for this team, to make it the hard way,” Murphy said. “We have to play better defense. We have to get a good start from the starter. Then obviously the third thing is to key hit, and we need to do that early.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  3. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  4. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  5. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  6. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  7. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  8. Trump responds to Biden’s fall on stage: ‘Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt’
  9. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  10. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  11. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  12. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  13. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  14. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  15. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
  16. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  17. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  18. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
Load more

Video

See all Video