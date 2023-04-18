trending:

AP Sports

White Sox have combined no-hitter through 7 vs. Phillies

by AP - 04/18/23 9:22 PM ET
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito delivers during the second inning in the second game of the baseball team's doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox pitchers Lucas Giolito and Kendall Graveman have a combined no-hitter through seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Giolito was pulled after throwing 102 pitches in six innings for Chicago Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader. He struck out seven, walked one and hit a batter. Giolito threw a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25, 2020.

Graveman came on in the seventh and retired the side on eight pitches.

Giolito was aided by a leaping catch by left fielder Romy Gonzalez to rob Alec Bohm of an extra-base hit in the fifth.

