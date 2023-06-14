trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Sports

Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each

by AP - 06/14/23 6:49 AM ET
by AP - 06/14/23 6:49 AM ET
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the winners trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million). It is an increase of 17.1% on the last Wimbledon before the pandemic in 2019. The winners of the singles will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). Those earnings are back to the levels they were in 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
FILE – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the winners trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds…

LONDON (AP) — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11%, with the winners of the singles each getting 2.35 million pounds ($3 million).

The total prize fund at the championships will be 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million), the All England Club said Wednesday. That is an increase of 17.1% compared to 2019, the last Wimbledon before the pandemic.

The earnings for the winners of the singles competitions are back to the levels they were in 2019. The prize for the singles champions had dipped to 1.7 million pounds in 2021, after the tournament was canceled in 2020, and was 2 million last year.

Officials said a priority was placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500), a 10% increase from last year.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Sports News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  4. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why
  5. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  6. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  7. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  8. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  9. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  10. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  11. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  12. Moose out the way: Taxidermied giant draws stares in Capitol complex
  13. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  14. Trump indictment puts GOP supporters in awkward spot
  15. House blocks resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  16. GOP senator will block Biden’s Justice Department nominees to protest Trump ...
  17. Detroit-area city bans Pride flags on public property
  18. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video