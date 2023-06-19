trending:

With punctured hole repaired, U.S. boat returns to sea in around-the-world Ocean Race

by JIMMY GOLEN, Associated Press - 06/19/23 2:01 PM ET
CORRECTS TO THURSDAY, JUNE 15, NOT FRIDAY, JUNE 16 - This handout provided by The Ocean Race shows the damaged 11th Hour Racing team boat after being T-boned by Guyot environnement — Team Europe during the last leg of The Ocean Race around-the-world sailing competition near Aarhus, Denmark, Thursday, June 16, 2023. (The Ocean Race via AP)
The American sailboat in the Ocean Race had the hole in its hull repaired and set off for Italy in an attempt to rejoin the around-the-world competition before it is over.

The 11th Hour Racing Team left The Hague, Netherlands, on Sunday, less than 72 hours after it was T-boned by another boat just 17 minutes into the start of the final leg. Its goal is to reach Genoa before the July 1 in-port race that serves as the grand finale of the six-month, 32,000-nautical mile (37,000-mile, 59,000-km) competition.

“We were determined that this would not put an end to our Ocean Race campaign,” 11th Hour skipper Charlie Enright said. “And I hope it is far from over. It is a testament to the hard work of the entire team that, just 72 hours after the incident, we are able to get back out to sea.”

11th Hour took a two-point lead into the seventh and final leg, a 2,500 nautical mile (2,877 mile, 4,630 km) sprint to Genoa before Guyot environnement — Team Europe crashed its bowsprit into the hull of the Newport, Rhode Island-based boat on Thursday. Both boats retired from the leg.

Guyot skipper Benjamin Dutreux has admitted the collision was his fault. 11th Hour has requested compensation in the standings from the World Sailing International Jury; the timeline for the decision has not been announced.

Current estimates have 11th Hour arriving in Genoa on June 30.

“We are very tight on time but we will do everything we can to get to Genoa to join the rest of the fleet for the grand finale of The Ocean Race,” Enright said. “We want to be there in time for the start of the in-port race on July 1, to give us the opportunity to compete in, and win, the in-port race series. It’s a race-within-a-race, and the countdown is now on.”

The 11th Hour shore crew worked a collective 600 hours to repair the hole in the side of the boat before it was cleared by an independent surveyor to return to the race.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

