trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards

by AP - 03/08/23 6:54 PM ET
by AP - 03/08/23 6:54 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than $800,000 over four years.

Mayo Gilbert McNeil was arrested in Denver, where he lives, after a complaint was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s office.

McNeil was accused of making numerous fraudulent deals beginning in 2015, including the 2019 sale of a counterfeit card to a victim in Manhasset, New York, for $4,500, and a 2017 deal in which he traded two counterfeit cards for two authentic Tom Brady football cards.

“Mr. McNeil defrauded sports memorabilia collectors of more than $800,000 by intentionally misrepresenting the authenticity of the trading cards he was peddling when, in fact, they were counterfeit,” Michael Driscoll, assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said in a news release.

In a brief phone call, McNeil said he was released without bail after an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Colorado.

“I did nothing wrong,” he said, declining to comment at length.

Prosecutors said he will appear in a New York courtroom at a later date.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  2. Romney grills Biden official about Social Security in tense exchange
  3. In surprise, Trump goes after DeSantis on policy
  4. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  5. New Florida bill would ban diversity, inclusion programs on university campuses
  6. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  7. Mormon church to make massive water contribution to Great Salt Lake
  8. ‘Unfortunate and wrong’: Angry taxpayers respond to latest bank bailouts
  9. Five key takeaways from the Russian jet-US drone incident
  10. GOP fears Mastriano redux as party zeroes in on McCormick in Pennsylvania
  11. Wellesley College students vote to admit trans men and nonbinary applicants
  12. Conservative author Bethany Mandel struggles to come up with definition of ...
  13. Trump lawyer, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interview turns heated
  14. Texas legislature could strip cities of local authority 
  15. Trump-allied super PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis over ‘shadow ...
  16. Republicans help save Garcetti confirmation for India ambassador
  17. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  18. Majority of Senate Republicans disagree with DeSantis on Ukraine, says Thune 
Load more

Video

See all Video