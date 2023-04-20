trending:

AP Strange News

Angels manager Nevin ejected twice from same game

by AP - 04/20/23 2:42 PM ET
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning, left, waits with catcher Matt Thaiss as manager Phil Nevin comes to remove Canning during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin had never been ejected twice from the same game. Until Wednesday.

“That’s a first,” he said before Thursday’s series finale against the New York Yankees.

In the ninth inning with the score tied at 2 on Wednesday, Mike Trout was called out on a full-count checked swing by first base ump Will Little, stranding two.

Nevin emerged from the Angels dugout to yell and point at Little. He was tossed, but continued past the foul line to approach Little and was thrown out again by plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

Nevin said he told Barksdale he already had been tossed, “Just to let you know.”

The umpire responded, “Oh, I’m sorry,” according to Nevin.

Nevin went to short right field to tell Little his thoughts from up close.

New York won 3-2 on Gleyber Torres’ 10th-inning sacrifice fly

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

