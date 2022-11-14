trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K

by The Associated Press - 11/14/22 3:32 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/14/22 3:32 PM ET
In this photo provided by Julien’s Auctions are Steve Jobs’ Birkenstock sandals sold at their Idols & Icons Rock N’ Roll auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house. The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid 1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, according to Julien’s Auctions. (Julien’s Auctions via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.

The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien’s Auctions said Sunday.

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing on its website.

The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien’s said. The buyer was not named.

Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs’ parents’ house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.

Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Liz Cheney trolls Kari Lake for ...
  2. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  3. Five questions hanging over Trump’s ...
  4. What a housing market correction ...
  5. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  6. Pence’s new book details Trump’s ...
  7. Republicans one seat away from taking ...
  8. Pence on if Trump should be president ...
  9. GOP Senate allies rally around ...
  10. GOP future fraught ahead of Trump ...
  11. Trump appears at ‘substantial ...
  12. GOP lawmaker announces 2024 challenge ...
  13. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  14. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is ...
  15. Rep. Andy Biggs to challenge McCarthy ...
  16. DeSantis brushes off Trump ...
  17. Jan. 6 panel weighs 'next ...
  18. Press: Donald Trump for 2024: The ...
Load more

Video

See all Video