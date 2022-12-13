trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats

by The Associated Press - 12/13/22 7:38 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/13/22 7:38 AM ET

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two women are scheduled to stand trial in an Alabama city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanors in their efforts to feed and trap stray cats.

Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were arrested and taken to jail by police in Wetumpka over the summer. The police chief said the women had previously been warned not to feed stray animals.

A trial was set for Tuesday morning in Wetumpka Municipal Court. Both women, who were arrested on public property, face misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. Roberts was also charged with disorderly conduct, while Alston faced a charge of interfering with government operations.

Terry Luck, an attorney for one of the women, said they were performing a public service by trapping stray cats and having them neutered and spayed.

“There were plenty of other ways this could have been addressed without these ladies being arrested and taken to jail,” Luck said.

Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said feeding the cats had created a nuisance because it attracts more animals to the area. He said both women had been “repeatedly” warned to stop prior to being arrested.

The prosecutor assigned to the case, Brad Ekdahl, said he’s aware the arrests have attracted attention beyond Wetumpka, a city of 7,200 people that’s located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery.

“I think the best approach is to present the evidence in a fair and impartial manner and allow the judge to render a verdict,” Ekdahl said.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  4. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  5. DeSantis tops Trump by 23 points among Republicans in new poll
  6. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  7. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  8. Five takeaways from the fusion energy breakthrough
  9. Democrats block GOP proposal to freeze federal funding until 2023 
  10. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  11. McConnell blames Trump for ‘candidate quality’ issues in midterms
  12. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  13. Republicans fear Trump civil war could cost them in 2024
  14. Fearmongering about vaccine side effects ignores the true threat
  15. FTX hearing: 6 big revelations from House panel questioning
  16. Will Trump’s bad polling help send him to prison?
  17. Sexual abuse rampant in federal prisons, bipartisan investigation finds
  18. Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?
Load more

Video

See all Video