trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

by MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press - 11/23/22 1:19 AM ET
by MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press - 11/23/22 1:19 AM ET
In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough, firefighters from Central Emergency Services with personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game pose with a moose they helped rescue after it had had fallen through a window well at a home in Soldotna, Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The moose was tranquilized and removed from the house on a stretcher, revived and set loose back into the wild. (Capt. Josh Thompson/Central Emergency Services via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation.

“They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement,” said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.

The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning by a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

“It looks like the moose had been trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell into the basement through the glass,” Thompson said.

That’s where it was stuck, one floor below ground.

A biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game was able to tranquilize the moose, but the animal wasn’t completely unconscious.

“He was still looking around and sitting there, he just wasn’t running around,” Thompson said.

Once sedated, the next problem was getting the moose — which weighed at least 500 pounds (225 kilograms) — out of the house.

Improvising a bit, responders grabbed a big transport tarp that’s typically used as a stretcher for larger human patients. Once the moose was in position, it took six men to carry him through the house and back outside.

Photos of the morning rescue show the moose unfazed, simply looking ahead between the two men maneuvering the front of the tarp down a hallway, watching where they are going.

Thompson said the moose just hung out for a while after they got outside until a reversal agent for the tranquilizer kicked in. The biologist also treated minor lacerations on the back of the moose’s legs from falling through the window, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Once the sedative wore off, the moose apparently had his fill of human companionship and wanted to get back to the wild.

“He got up and took off,” Thompson said.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  2. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  3. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  4. McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment ...
  5. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  6. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  7. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  8. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  9. Judges appear skeptical of Trump special master appointment
  10. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  11. Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election
  12. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  13. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  14. New CNN boss Licht: Idea I want network to be centrist is ‘bulls—‘
  15. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  16. Supreme Court declines to shield Trump tax returns from Congress
  17. Graham testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe
  18. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video