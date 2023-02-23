trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Alligator pulled from NYC lake had swallowed bathtub stopper

by KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press - 02/23/23 3:01 PM ET
by KAREN MATTHEWS, Associated Press - 02/23/23 3:01 PM ET
This photo provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society, shows an x-ray of a nearly 5-foot American alligator, recovered from a lake in New York’s Prospect Park, Feb 19, 2023, that had swallowed a 4-inch bathtub stopper, visible in the outline that was added by the source. The alligator, lethargic, emaciated, and suffering from exposure to cold temperatures, is undergoing medical evaluation at the Bronx Zoo by veterinarians and animal care staff. (Wildlife Conservation Society via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The alligator that was rescued from a chilly lake in New York City over the weekend had swallowed a bathtub stopper, authorities said.

The nearly 5-foot-long (1.5-meter-long) female alligator was lethargic and suffering from exposure to the cold when it was found in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Lake on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo, where the gator is recovering.

After being spotted by a park maintenance worker Sunday morning, the alligator was pulled from the lake and taken to Animal Care Centers of New York City before it was brought to the Bronx Zoo.

Zoo officials said in a news release that the rescued alligator is too weak to eat on its own and is being tube-fed. At 15 pounds (6.8 kilos), the alligator is extremely emaciated, as an alligator of its length should weigh 30 to 35 pounds (13.6 to 15.9 kilos), they said.

X-Rays show that the alligator, estimated to be 5 to 6 years old, had ingested a 4-inch (10-centimeter) bathtub stopper, zoo officials said, noting that the animal is too weak for veterinarians to try to remove it.

It is illegal to have an alligator in New York state, but it is not uncommon for people to buy young alligators and then abandon them. A baby alligator was found in a swimming pool in suburban Bayport in 2019.

Animal Care Centers spokesperson Katy Hansen said the organization has taken in six American alligators since 2018.

Bronx Zoo Director Jim Breheny called the alligator found Sunday a sad example of the exotic pet trade. “People need to think before they acquire exotic animals,” Breheny said. “Everyone needs to know and realize that wild animals don’t make good pets.”

Breheny said leaving the alligator in a lake in Brooklyn in the wintertime “was an irresponsible act and certainly not in the animal’s best interest.”

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt with fury after Republican questions ‘loyalty’ of Rep. Chu 
  2. Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ...
  3. Mike Lindell says he will sue McCarthy for sharing Jan. 6 footage only with ...
  4. ‘Parent’s worst nightmare’: Florida woman must give birth despite baby ...
  5. Biden faces political threat with East Palestine train derailment
  6. DeSantis’s office says he will boycott NBC, MSNBC over Andrea Mitchell ...
  7. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  8. Putin’s wartime bluster obscures Russia’s precarious future
  9. Cops are moving to Florida — and it’s not just for the sunshine
  10. Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce bill to audit US aid to Ukraine
  11. Marianne Williamson confirms she will run for president in 2024
  12. These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war
  13. Four systemic safety issues the East Palestine crash report may point to
  14. North Korea flies cruise missiles in figure-eight patterns amid US, allies ...
  15. How the US could respond if China gives lethal aid to Russia
  16. Grassley asks former Architect of Capitol when he will repay taxpayers
  17. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  18. Federal judges question Perry’s claim that Constitution protects his ...
Load more

Video

See all Video