trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Strange News

Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest

by The Associated Press - 02/09/23 1:56 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/09/23 1:56 PM ET

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to.

Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind.

In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly posted to Facebook, the suspect told deputies he left his debit card so he “could come back later and pay” for the items he took.

“I didn’t want to steal anything, you know, that’s against the law,” he said in the video.

Deputies responded to an alarm at a closed Palm Coast gas station in the early morning of Feb. 5, according to the Facebook post.

The store owner showed deputies surveillance video, and they also located a debit card with the suspect’s name on it on the counter near the register, the sheriff said. The deputies actually recognized the man in the video from a vehicle fire near the gas station earlier that night.

“He must have really wanted those items to break into a closed convenience store to get them,” Staly said. “Leaving a debit card behind does not absolve you from theft or committing a burglary.”

Deputies said they tracked the man down to return the debit card — and arrest him for burglary and theft.

Tags

More AP Strange News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I ...
  2. Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states
  3. Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare 
  4. Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC apartment building
  5. Is the Biden administration late to WWIII?
  6. Democrats launch effort to expel Santos from Congress
  7. House weaponization panel opens first hearing with a partisan bang
  8. Forget China’s spy balloon; military UFO incidents are far more intriguing
  9. Hunter Biden attorney rejects House Oversight request for records
  10. What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
  11. New arrests show why the coming MAGA house attacks on the FBI endanger law and ...
  12. Fetterman doctors rule out new stroke, office says
  13. Senators reintroduce bipartisan bill to codify Roe
  14. The seven biggest lies Biden told this week
  15. Senators call out Buttigieg at Southwest hearing
  16. House passes bill to end COVID vaccine requirement for foreign air travelers
  17. Sinema: State of the Union ‘has devolved into a junior high softball game’
  18. Who is former FBI agent Nicole Parker testifying in first House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video